Support Worker by Voyage Care

Job Title: Support Worker - Full Time, Part Time



Shifts are a mixture of 7:00 - 14:30 and 14:30 - 22:00 with alternate weekends



Location: Gloucester, GL4 0BH (Please note there is a 1/4 mile walk from main road up a very steep hill to top of Robinswood hill)



Pay Rate: £11.02 + Enhancments



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:

Evening and weekend pay at an extra 50p per hour

Overtime rates at an extra £1 per hour

Role Overview: As a Support Worker in our Gloucestershire services you will work with people who have varying degrees of physical and learning disabilities as well as mental health issues, forensics and duel diagnosis. To promote independence and support them to lead as fulfilling life as possible our support workers incorporate both therapy-based activities and social based activities.



Requirements:-



Support Workers in this location, experience is not necessary as all of our staff receive training tailored to the needs of the people they support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Drivers are preferable but not essential.



Benefits to a career with Voyage Care:

A mixture of in house training and nationally recognised qualifications (such as the level 3 in Health & Social Care) fully paid for by us

Paid DBS & Holidays

Life assurance & Pension Scheme

Access to the Blue Light Card scheme

Long service awards

Refer a friend now from £500-£2000 T&C's Apply

About this Job -



We are expanding our team and looking for genuinely caring and hands on individuals to join our team of Support Workers.



This registered service supports individuals within the home and local community. As a Support Worker you will be assisting them to lead independent and fulfilling lives; the people we support are at the heart of all we do. A big part of your role will be supporting people to do their favourite things and try new activities. We ensure they reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours.



As a leader in health care and support services for individuals throughout the UK Voyage Care supports thousands of people. Across our services we support people to do various activities such as bowling, going to the cinema and on days out to the coast - so it might not feel much like work!





Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010