CLINICAL CARE MANAGER by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Clinical Care Manager - Nursing Home

Location: Wallingford

Salary: £24.43 per hour

Hours: 37

Qualification: RGN/RMN/RNLD

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for an experienced Registered Nurse to join a fully compliant Nursing Home as the Clinical Care Manager.

Located in Wallingford this elderly Nursing Home has a fantastic local reputation and is part of a small family run organisation.

The role of Clinical Lead will be ideal for a Registered Nurse (RGN/RMN/Registered General Nurse) who involves themselves in delivering and implementing exceptional care for residents with general nursing and dementia care needs and has experience of leading a team.

To be considered for this role you will need to be a Registered Nurse (RGN or RMN) with strong clinical skills as well as fantastic leadership skills.

Benefits

  • Generous hourly rate of £24.43 per hour
  • Paid Breaks
  • Competitive pay enhancements
  • Above average clinical and care staffing levels meaning support is always on hand
  • Company sick pay
  • Pension scheme
  • GOOD CQC rating

As a Registered Nurse you will have;

  • Registered Nurse (RGN, RMN or RNLD)
  • Active NMC PIN
  • Right to Work in the UK

If you are an experienced Registered Nurse (RGN/RMN/RNLD) with a passion for delivering quality care to the elderly, experience within a nursing home and feel you have all the skills and credentials outlined to work at this service, please either click APPLY or call Tom Clark on 01183346499.

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: £24.43 per hour

Location: Wallingford

