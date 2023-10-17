Bank Children's Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Registered Children's Nurse | Paediatrics | Band 5/6 depending on experience | Reading | Bank |

Spire Dunedin Hospital are seeking an experienced and enthusiastic Registered Children's nurse to join our Bank team to nurse children from 3 years to 17 years in their elective surgical journey. We perform a variety of surgeries in many specialities including orthopaedic, urology, ENT and gastro. We carry out both day case procedure and overnight inpatient stays. All children and young people are nurses within a secure unit, irrespective of being day case or inpatient. You will be working in both an inpatient and outpatient setting supporting the needs of the child or young person. It would be desirable to hold competencies in phlebotomy.

Spire Dunedin Hospital is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.



The Candidates should be:

- RNC or equivalent with a minimum of 3 years clinical experience.

- Safeguarding Children and Young People training level 3

- EPALS / Pils or equivalent desirable

- Teaching qualification desirable

- Have an ability to transfer skills through a variety of clinical areas

- Have a commitment to undertake further training

.

Working with a wide variety of specialisms you will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and supportive environment.

Most important is that our Nurses are experienced in an acute setting and are willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision. We are keen to promote from within the Spire network, so if you are looking for a long-term career with advancement opportunities you will find them at Spire.

Duties and Responsibilities:

The Children's nursing team work across the hospital to enhance the patient journey for both children and their families

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet our families' needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.

Who we are looking for:

You will be a Registered Children's Nurse (RNC/RSCN) and be used to working in teams with minimum supervision. Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration and additional training is also desirable.

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



For more information on this role, please contact Penny Lawless at



Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.