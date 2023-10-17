Bank Night Porter by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Night Porter | Spire Harpenden Hospital | Harpenden | Night Shift Cover Only

Spire Harpenden Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Bank Night Porter to join our dynamic and experienced Portering team working on an as and when basis to help cover sickness and annual leave in our night porter team.

Spire Harpenden Hospital offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from London and its northern counties - Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

As the largest employer in Harpenden, the hospital prides itself in offering excellence in clinical quality, customer service and cleanliness. We have 5 state of the art Theatres and modern Surgical and Day Care Wards covering all major surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology, plastics and medical patients amongst others.

Duties and Responsibilities

To work as multi-skilled member of the team providing high level, quality support to the hospital working with the minimum of supervision, covering any of the courier, portering, cleaning, admin and security duties.

Who we're looking for

Excellent customer service and providing a friendly ear to patients during what can sometimes be a particularly unsettling time, our team of Porters provide a vital service in our Hospital.

Although escorting patients in a safe and friendly manner is a key function you will also be required to perform a number of varied duties.

Managing deliveries, all waste collection and disposal (including clinical)

Movement of all goods and equipment when required and any additional tasks as requested.

Hourly walk rounds of the hospital site and assisting in any security duties.

Helping with any administration tasks that may be required i.e. medical records.

Working Hours: Bank contract to cover sickness, annual leave etc. (Night shifts only)

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications