Bank Paediatric Registered Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Registered Paediatric Nurse |Spire Thames Valley | Slough | Flexible Working | Competitive Pay



Spire Thames Valley Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Paediatric Nurse to join our Bank team. This role will be based in Outpatients and support our consultants in setting up an allergy testing service providing exemplary planned care for patients aged from birth to 18 years.



Spire Thames Valley is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Assess patients' health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload.

- Assist in the delivery of family centred care to meet the health and wellbeing needs of patients.

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

- Promotes best Practise in Health and Safety, security, and safeguarding the welfare of children.

- Assist in maintaining and developing services.

- Contribute to quality improvement.

- Promote people's equality, diversity and rights.

- Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.



Who we're looking for:

- Registered Children's Nurse with a valid NMC pin

- PBLS or equivalent

- Experience in an outpatient setting is desirable but not essential.

- Experience working as part of a team.

- Experience of working with minimum supervision

- Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on Rebecca.o'



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications