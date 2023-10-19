Healthcare Assistant - Theatre by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Health Care Assistant - Theatres | Worcester | Full Time

Spire Southbank have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Theatre HCA to join our friendly team. We are looking for Healthcare Assistants to assist the Theatre team to provide exemplary care within the operating suite in the role of surgical support.

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.

We're dedicated to providing quality treatment and aftercare to our patients. This means ongoing investment in our facilities and our staff. We also have a dedicated Bone & Joint Clinic with leading orthopaedic consultants, Breast Care Centre and Spire Eye Centre.

Spire Healthcare was announced as winner of the 'Best Workplace for Learning and Development - Over 1,500 Nursing Staff category' at the Nursing Times Workforce Summit & Awards 2021. The award recognised the introduction of a whole range of learning and development initiatives for clinical and non-clinical colleagues, including Spire's new nurse apprenticeship programme.

Duties and responsibilities:

Assist our Clinical team in providing exemplary Care within the Theatre department

Providing Healthcare Assistance to our Nursing team.

Routine tasks related to the delivery of care to ensure our patient's health and well-being.

You will move and set up diagnostic equipment (after training) and other resources, as well as applying technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.

Opening Sterile packs

Assisting with ordering equipment

Maintaining high quality of care

Who we're looking for:

You MUST have previous Theatre experience within a Hospital setting

As an experienced HCA, you will be fundamental in providing Healthcare Support to our Clinical Team to ensure patients receive the best possible personal care.

System literacy is essential; MS Office and SAP is desirable, however, not essential for the right candidate

Previous experience within a Similar role

Must be accurate and have a strong desire for attention to detail.

You must have experience or a willingness to learn both Venepuncture and ECG Recording.

NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care or equivalent

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or call 07516 506185

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications