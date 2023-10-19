Trainee Maintenance Engineer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Trainee Maintenance Engineer| Hull and East Riding | Full time, Permanent | 37.5 hrs | Competitive Salary and great benefits



Spire Elland Hospital is looking to recruit a Trainee Maintenance Engineer to join our team and support our valued Maintenance engineer in providing a high quality service.



Spire Elland Hospital, together with our satellite service at Spire Dewsbury Clinic, is a long-established private hospital offering fast access to expert healthcare. With a full multidisciplinary medical and surgical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.



Job Purpose

The Trainee Maintenance engineer will provide a variety of general maintenance services within the hospital and grounds

Accountabilities/Activates



- Carries out weekly maintenance duties as directed facilities manager

- Carries minor repairs

- Takes part in on call and relief on call duty rota system

- Carries out routine tests of equipment as directed by Facilities manager

- Responsible for internal maintenance and upkeep of hospital

- Performs daily readings and minor maintenance/decoration



Qualifications, Training and Experience

- Basic Secondary education

- Experience of similar work in a hospital

- Must have electrical/mechanical experience and have served a recognised apprenticeship



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications





