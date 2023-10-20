Admin and Supplies Assistant - Theatre by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Admin and Supplies Assistant - Theatres | Full Time, 37.5hrs | Monday - Friday, Permanent Contract | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits | 08:00 - 16:00 Working Hours |



Spire Healthcare's Norwich Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an Admin and Supplies Assistant to join our team on a full time, permanent contract working 37.5 hours p/week Monday - Friday. The purpose of this role is to contribute to the accurate capture of theatre charges and maintain safe stock levels through efficient ordering processes. This job description is intended as a guide to the principle duties and responsibilities of the post and should not be considered ab exhaustive list. It is subject to change in line with future development of the service.



Duties & Responsibilities:

- To input theatre data into SAP accurately.

- To charge for theatre procedures, consumables and prosthesis accurately

- To work with theatre team leaders to book loan kit and sale/return prosthesis.

- To work with other departments to provide accurate pricing information as required.

- To contribute to ordering of theatre and hospital supplies to maintain appropriate stock levels.

- To order, receive and distribute purchase orders and deliveries

- To assist with ongoing stock control measures and take part in stock take processes

- To respond to hospital stock queries in a timely manner

- To communicate stock supply issues to relevant departments.

- To assist with the timely resolution of invoice queries

- To contribute to the maintenance of stock locations and ensuring all areas where stock is allocated remain tidy

- To comply with hospital policies

- To attend all mandatory training courses and others where required.

- To carry out any other appropriate duties that may be required by the Hospital Management Team from time to time.

Who we're looking for:

- Previous experience in administration/stock management a distinct advantage

- Display IT skills

- Demonstrate good communication skills and a commitment to customer care

- Demonstrate willingness to increase knowledge and ability through appropriate training

- Ideally experience of working as part of a team in a busy environment



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications