Registered Nurse - Outpatients by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Registered Staff Nurse | Outpatient Department | Full Time, Days only, Monday - Saturday | up to £36,000, depending on experience | Oadby, Leicester

Spire Leicester Hospital are looking for experienced Nurses to join our busy Outpatient team. As well as a thorough induction, we offer training in essential skills such as ECG, phlebotomy and minor ops, if required. We have recently expanded our scope of minor operations offered to patients, which has led to growth opportunities within the team.

Founded in 1989, Spire Leicester is a high performing hospital with a great track record in superior patient care. We practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging, and diagnostic technology, meaning we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures in specialist fields like orthopaedics and cancer care.

Duties and responsibilities

Working as part of this flexible and supportive team you will be working with our consultants across multiple speciality areas to expand your clinical skills and support our patients.

Acting as chaperone

Working independently to run clinics

Assisting in Minor operations

Carrying out tests such as ECG's, visual fields, OCT's etc.

Caring for pre and post-surgical patients

Full training offered in phlebotomy and minor ops if you do not already possess these skills.

Support and enable equality, diversity and rights

Phlebotomy

Applying dressings

Who we're looking for

Registered Nurse with NMC registration

Previous experience within an outpatient department, or similar, would be advantageous

Phlebotomy skills are desirable but not essential

You will be able to work independently and react to a fast changing environment

Previous experience with diagnostic tests would be advantageous (ECG etc)

Enthusiastic and energetic professional

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance, including pre-existing conditions

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 07725208712 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.