Biomedical Scientist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Biomedical Scientist | Excellent CPD and training opportunities | Band 5 equivalent, dependent on experience | Parkway, Solihull | Full Time

Spire Parkway Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an experienced an experienced Biomedical Scientist to join our Pathology department. There are excellent career development opportunities available within the team and Full time or Fixed Term hours will be considered, Monday to Saturdays with occasional on call/ out of hour's service. The successful candidate will be expected to work in Haematology, Blood transfusion and Biochemistry and support the on-call service in all three disciplines.

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."



Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will be part of an experienced and supportive pathology team working within this state of the art laboratory.

- Plan, analyse, assess and report pathology investigations

- Analyse, interpret and report information and knowledge related to ideas and concepts

- Develop and evaluate the movement of laboratory specimens, blood and tissues

- Plan, monitor and quality assure the application of technology for measuring and monitoring pathology investigations

- Maintain and develop new skills with the support of Spire healthcare

- Be prepared to cross train in Haematology, blood transfusion or chemistry



Who we're looking for:

- You must be a HCPC registered Biomedical Scientist.

- BSc Biomedical / MSc Biomedical science or equivalent.

- Must be able to cover all three disciplines: Haematology, blood transfusion or chemistry

- Previous experience of at least 2 years within a similar setting

- Experience in maintaining a QMS is essential.

- Excellent communication skills

- Must hold driving license and be within an hour commute to the hospital



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or call 07516 506185



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications