Clinical Pharmacist by Spire Healthcare Ltd
Spire Healthcare
Horley
a day ago
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Other
Fully remote

Clinical Pharmacist | Pharmacy | Gatwick Park | Horley | Competitive salary dependant on experience | Permanent | Full time |

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Clinical Pharmacist to join their dynamic and forward thinking team on a full time basis.

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital is just a few miles away from Gatwick Airport. Central London and Victoria station are a 30 minute train ride away. The Hospital consists of 2 Outpatient areas,2 ward areas with 29 single rooms, a 2 bedded emergency recovery unit with a 16 bedded day care unit and five single rooms. There are also 3 Operating theatres - 2 with laminar flow and an endoscopy suite.

Duties and responsibilities

  • To provide an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and clinical requirements
  • To provide advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines
  • To advise the hospital and its departments on the safe management of medicines, ensuring compliance with current legislation and professional standards
  • To promote a multidisciplinary, patient focused approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service

Who we're looking for

  • Be GPHC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions
  • Must be a team player whilst also being able to work autonomously providing exemplary patient care
  • Previous hospital experience is desirable but not essential

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

  • 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays (pro rata for part time role)
  • Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
  • 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
  • Free Bupa wellness screening
  • Private medical insurance
  • Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 38 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Clinical Pharmacist by Spire Healthcare Ltd
Spire Healthcare
Horley
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time