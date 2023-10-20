Pre-assessment Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Registered Nurse | Pre-Assessment | Full Time | Permanent | Methley Park - LS26

Spire Methley Park Hospital are now recruiting a highly motivated, flexible and experienced Registered Nurse to join our Pre Assessment team, this is a full time permanent position.

Spire Methley Park Hospital situated in Methley in South Leeds, has recently completed a 7.6 million refurbishment, which included a new theatre equipped with cutting-edge technology enabling us to carry out complex surgery across a variety of clinical specialties. At Spire Methley Park Hospital caring for our patients is at the heart of what we do. We provide expert medical care in our modern, well-equipped hospital for all of our patients.

Duties and responsibilities

- Conduct assessments both face to face and over the phone

- Liaise with a variety of services such as Anaesthetics and consultants

- You will have a strong understanding of, and the ability, to follow policies and criteria for surgical suitability

Who we're looking for

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Ability to multi-task

- Strong communication skills

- Computer literate with good IT skills

- Phlebotomy skills (desirable as training can be given)

- Surgical Ward experience preferred, however Induction process in place for newly qualified nurses



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications