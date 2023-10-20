Registered Nurse - Pre-assessment by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Registered Nurse - Pre-Assessment | Nurse/RGN/RN/POA | Competitive salary plus fantastic benefits | Bristol | Full time- shift based



Role Purpose:

- This is a key patient safety role within Spire - The post holder will be responsible for supporting the ongoing development of the Pre-operative assessment (POA) service ensuring safe and effective pre-operative care.

- Reporting to the Pre-Operative Assessment Lead/Manager the post holder is responsible for contributing to the quality within the POA department and escalation of any quality concerns.

- The post holder will contribute to embedding the ePOA system at the hospital, following and maintaining the standardised POA process, contributing to key efficiencies such as clinic scheduling, over testing of patients and monitoring of key clinical outcomes.

- Ideally, they will be able to demonstrate an advanced level of assessment skills with analysis of clinical findings to determine fitness to proceed to surgery.



With 76 beds, 5 operating theatres, and the only private hospital in the South West with an Intensive Care Unit, Spire Bristol Hospital has been providing excellent care, expertise and knowledge in a supportive and progressive environment for over 32 years.



Working Patterns: Monday to Friday 8am-4pm however depends on the requirement of the department



Duties and responsibilities:

- Working autonomously, completes POA for a caseload of patients, undertaking a targeted history with assessment of past medical, operative and anaesthetic history

- Embrace the use of ePOA to undertake the POA for patients and to offer the option of telephone or virtual appointments

- Completes proforma to indicate relevant testing, swabbing, electrocardiogram, lung function testing and requesting of x-ray as per policy

- Identifies patients with specific health issues and red flags and undertakes relevant risk scoring where indicated and manages the results

- Demonstrates appropriate review of previous anaesthetic documentation and is able to demonstrate knowledge and understanding of the key factors that would require referral for anaesthetist assessment

- Follows up on outcomes of referrals and investigations to ensure fitness to proceed

- Provides information about any specific pre-operative instructions, intraoperative care and discharge

- Liaises with the anaesthetist and surgeon to determine fitness to proceed escalating where necessary

- Following assessment, seeks advice where necessary, to ensure the appropriate level of post-operative care can be determined

- Provides verbal and written information regarding the anticipated post-operative recovery, and commences discharge planning and assesses the home support available to the patient post-discharge, and identifies any special requirements to facilitate prompt discharge

- Liaise with General Practitioners and other Health Professional involved in the patient's care to arrange treatment plans for patients in preparation for surgery

- Ensures patients meet the surgical admissions criteria for the appropriate level of care for the hospital

- Ensures that pre-operative elective surgical care planning and delivery is managed and delivered to national and local evidence based guidelines

Who we're looking for:

- Registered Nurse with NMC registration

- Significant nursing experience with some pre-assessment experience

- Phlebotomy experience

- Ability to obtain and interpret ECG's

- Competence across a range of nursing skills supported by professional and clinical knowledge

- Possess the mandatory training requirements for role including infection control and health and safety competencies

- Knowledge of appropriate standards and external bodies, such as the Care Quality Commission

- Good knowledge of A&P and surgical procedures

- Good record keeping

- Professional attitude and caring disposition

- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 100 retailers

- Free annual Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



If you have any queries in relation to this role feel free to email Mark Ballard



