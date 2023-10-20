Registered Nurse - Outpatients by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Registered Nurse | Outpatients | Part Time | Permanent | Elland

Spire Elland Hospital are now recruiting a highly motivated, flexible and experienced Registered Nurse to join our outpatients department on a part time, permanent basis of 18hrs per week. The successful candidate will be required to work at both Elland Hospital and our Dewsbury Clinic as and when required.

Spire Elland Hospital has been providing high levels of medical treatment and personal care since 1985. Our hospital has a full multi-disciplinary medical team on-site who practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening and rehabilitation through to leading-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, general surgery, gynaecology, and cosmetic procedures.

Duties and responsibilities

- Responsible for providing a range of support services to the Nurses and Consultants during procedures including:

- Maintenance of quality care delivery

- Liaising and networking with other departments across the hospital

- Work as a part of a team assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

- You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements

Who we're looking for

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Able to lead clinics

- Ability to multi-task

- Strong communication skills

- Able to carry out wound dressings

- Phlebotomy skills (desirable as training can be given)

- Surgical Ward experience preferred, however Induction process in place for newly qualified nurses

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications