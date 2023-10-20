Nursing Associate - Wards by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Registered Nurse Associate | Wards | Full Time | Various Shifts Available | Leeds - LS8

Spire Leeds Hospital are now recruiting a highly motivated, flexible Registered Nurse Associate to join our nursing team on the wards, this is a permanent full time role with various shifts available.

Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days per week

Duties and responsibilities - but not subjected to:

- Assess patients' health and well being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet individuals' health and wellbeing needs

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

- Promotes best practice in health and safety and security.

- Assist in maintaining and developing services.

- Contribute to quality improvement.

Who we're looking for:

1. Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

2. Competent across a range of nursing skills supported by professional and clinical knowledge

3. Possess the mandatory training requirements including infection control and health & safety

4. To be able to work with minimum supervision

5. To work in teams

6. Experience of working in a similar role is desirable

7. Demonstrate principles of accountable practice



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

1. 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

2. Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

3. Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

4. Free Bupa wellness screening

5. Private medical insurance

6. Life assurance

7. Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications