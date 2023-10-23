Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Role- Female Senior Support worker



Location - Hindhead



Pay- £13.15 per hour



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Voyage Care is seeking a Senior Support worker, to join the management team at one of our residential services in Hindhead that provides support to those with Learning Disabilities, Autism Spectrum Disorder and associated complex behaviours.



Benefits for Voyage Care include:



Competitive rates of pay

Free, industry leading, face to face and online training - including NVQ's

The opportunity for career progression to senior management within a sector leading organization

High street discounts via our Boost portal

Reporting to the Service Manager; the Senior Support Worker will oversee staff and provide assistance to the People we Support. Tasks undertaken by the Senior Support Worker may include:



Managing the service in the absence of the Service Manager

Shift Leading

Updating Support Plans and Risk Assessments

Undertaking Support Worker Supervisions and Competency Assessments

Providing care to the People we Support

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. We are an equal opportunities employer.





Previous experience in a health or social care setting is essential.



The available roles is for a full time Senior Support Worker. Senior Support Workers will be required to be fully flexible.



Please note that the role will include weekend work, shifts on public holidays and some sleep in shifts.



Voyage Care ask that Senior Support Workers:



Understand the importance of motivating a team

Work within the company's ethos of providing person centred care

Are compassionate and understanding

Are reliable and conscientious

Have a good understanding of written and spoken English and basic Mathematics

Click Apply to complete our one page application…….All applications & CV's are reviewed on a daily basis.



