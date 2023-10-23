Branch Manager by Voyage Care

Domiciliary Branch Manager



Location: Ashford Kent Office



Salary: Up to £50,000 Per Annum



Manager Bonus: This will be paid upon successful CQC outcome and the achievement of internal KPIs.



Car Allowance: £240pcm



We are looking for a genuine caring individual as a Domiciliary Branch Manager at the Kent DCA. This person will be based at our Ashford office but with a strong emphasis on working in the field.



Our Domiciliary Branch Manager is responsible for promoting, managing, and coordinating care plans, and you'll play a central role in team leadership. From facilitating new packages and developing staff teams to overseeing recruitment and induction, you will be central to service delivery, and you'll take a hands-on approach to care management too as well as taking part in an on-call rota. The Manager will ensure people supported have person centred support plans which are regularly updated, ensuring high quality support is being provided to each individual, including people undergoing a period of mental health related crisis such as psychotic episodes and self-harm in conjunction with health professionals. You will require an understanding and awareness of mental health disorders and legal frameworks such as Mental Health Act i.e., section 17, section 117 aftercare, community treatment orders (CTO'S).



Experienced in senior positions within a relevant care setting you'll be familiar with appropriate regulations and legislation, skilled in budgeting and administration, and you'll be ready for early responsibility. In return we'll support you to work towards a relevant Care and Management qualification.



Your benefits



We want to make Voyage Care a great place for you to work. A place where you feel truly valued and appreciated. That's why we've worked hard to develop a pay and benefits package, alongside fulfilling roles, to reward you for the amazing work you do. This includes perks, incentives and schemes designed to offer you a happy work-life balance.



These benefits include:



CQC Performance bonus

Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential.

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions.

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants.

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments.

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earned.

Paid training, induction, and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need.

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications.

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones.

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you.





Key Responsibilities



Manage the day to day running of the business, including all relevant line management and ongoing development responsibilities for the Coordination, Recruitment, Training and Administration Team.

Build and maintain relationships with all relevant local stakeholders. Arrange and attend regular meetings with stakeholders and utilise relationships to promote business growth or ensure prevention or resolution of issues. Maintain regular contact with all relevant contracts monitoring teams and be involved in all audits and visits.

Attend meetings with people we support , their families and other professionals alongside the field support and co-ordination team

Create and distribute any relevant reports or regular KPI information including completion of group reports as required

Complete relevant quarterly quality audits with the support of your team to promote the identification of issues that may lead to service issues which could negatively affect the business.

Effectively implement and manage any procedure or policy changes within the team to ensure quality levels are maintained in line with regulatory, internal and contractual requirements

Management of all complaints, incidents and accidents with support from the team as required. Ensure all regulatory, internal and contractual requirements are met, including completion of all relevant notifications and adherence to correct policy and procedure.

Maintain a good knowledge of local competitors and use this to inform how we develop the business

Manage local tenders and mini-bids as they arise with support from the contracts team, including preparing and reviewing the commercial aspects of proposals for customers in conjunction with finance and oversee the setup of all new packages of care from the point of referral

Support in the development of external tendering/client proposal documentation

