Care Team Leader by Voyage Care

Team Leader - Lindford - £13.41 per Hour



Job Description and Responsibilities



Competitive rates of pay

Funded Blue Light Card including lots of high street discounts

Free, industry leading, face to face and online training - including NVQ's

The opportunity for career progression to senior management within a sector leading organisation

Managing the service in the absence of the Manager

Shift Leading

Updating Support Plans and Risk Assessments

Undertaking Support Worker Supervisions and Competency Assessments

Providing care to the People we Support

Voyage Care is seeking a Team Leader, to join the management team at a Residential care home in Lindford that provides support to those with Learning Disabilities, Autism Spectrum Disorder and associated complex behaviours. We're looking for someone who is dynamic and forward thinking, to lead the team to get the most out of each day for the people they're supporting.Reference: VCHSSW





Click Apply to complete our one page application…….All applications & CV's are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

