Care Team Leader by Voyage Care
Voyage Care
Healthcare
Bordon
Bordon
5 days ago
Posted date
5 days ago
No experience / No degree
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Team Leader - Lindford - £13.41 per Hour

Job Description and Responsibilities

Voyage Care is seeking a Team Leader, to join the management team at a Residential care home in Lindford that provides support to those with Learning Disabilities, Autism Spectrum Disorder and associated complex behaviours. We're looking for someone who is dynamic and forward thinking, to lead the team to get the most out of each day for the people they're supporting.

Benefits for Voyage Care Team Leaders include:

  • Competitive rates of pay
  • Funded Blue Light Card including lots of high street discounts
  • Free, industry leading, face to face and online training - including NVQ's
  • The opportunity for career progression to senior management within a sector leading organisation
Reporting to the Manager; the Team Leader will oversee staff and provide assistance to the People we Support. Tasks undertaken by the Team Leader may include:

  • Managing the service in the absence of the Manager
  • Shift Leading
  • Updating Support Plans and Risk Assessments
  • Undertaking Support Worker Supervisions and Competency Assessments
  • Providing care to the People we Support
Reference: VCHSSW




Click Apply to complete our one page application…….All applications & CV's are reviewed on a daily basis.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.

*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

JOB SUMMARY
Care Team Leader by Voyage Care
Voyage Care
Bordon
5 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time