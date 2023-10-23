Day Centre Support Worker by Voyage Care

Surrey and Hampshire DCA



Based at our Day Centre in Hindhead, Surrey



Pay rate: £12.15ph



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

We're on the hunt for genuinely caring, hands-on Support Workers with a passion for enhancing the quality of life of the people we support. You'll be based at our day centre in Hindhead, Surrey.



As a member of our dedicated staff team, you'll be passionate about supporting people to have the best day possible whilst they're at our day centre set in the beautiful Surrey countryside.



The day centre provides bespoke day opportunities to adults with learning disabilities within Hindhead and the surrounding areas.



There are opportunities at the day centre for people to access a variety of sessions including:



Art and Music

Woodwork

Cookery and kitchen skills

Communication

Hydrotherapy pool and gym

A wide variety of indoor and outdoor activities

The centre also offers the opportunity for the people we support to go on regular day trips to the beach, local cafes, walks and days out across the area, as well as in house party days, including Christmas and Halloween discos, "horse racing", farm visits, Zoolab and many more!



Why choose us?



You don't need to have experience to be a fantastic Support Worker, what you need is a passion for enhancing the quality of life for the people we support, a desire to learn and a genuine caring attitude. If you've got the passion to make someone's life better, we can give you all the skills, training and development opportunities you need to build a rewarding career.



A career with Voyage Care offers long-term employment prospects, with opportunity for promotion and progression as well as job security in a sector leading organisation.



We can accommodate full and part time hours, we have a fantastic range of benefits for our staff and we offer sector leading career progression, so don't hesitate to apply today and make a real difference to the lives of the people we're supporting!



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues and we're proud to offer excellent pay rates across all of our services as well as enhanced overtime payments and enhanced evening and weekend payments.





