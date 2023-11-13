For Employers
Health care assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Care Assistant job - Barnsley

Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new Care Assistant to work within our client's care home in Barnsley.

Care Assistant vacancy details:

  • £11.42 per hour
  • 36 hour hours hours hours per week available
  • Days and nights position available

Care assistant main duties:

  • To provide the highest level of personal care and attention to residents, following individual care plans carefully and ensuring that all contact is polite, friendly, warm and supportive.

If you are interested in this Care assistant job, Please call Daniel (07835073286)

