Health care assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Care Assistant job - Barnsley

Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new Care Assistant to work within our client's care home in Barnsley.

Care Assistant vacancy details:

£11.42 per hour

36 hour hours hours hours per week available

Days and nights position available

Care assistant main duties:

To provide the highest level of personal care and attention to residents, following individual care plans carefully and ensuring that all contact is polite, friendly, warm and supportive.

If you are interested in this Care assistant job, Please call Daniel (07835073286)