Senior Support Worker (Residential) by Voyage Care

Role: Senior Support Worker



Location: Chaddesden, Derby



Pay rate £12.52 per hour



Voyage Care are recruiting! Start your new job with a sector leading care provider with 30 years' experience today!



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Due to the nature of the role, previous senior or leadership experience within a similar environment is preferable. We are keen to hear from you if you are an experienced support worker or acting senior looking to take the next step in your career - with our fantastic training we can support you towards promotion and career progression.



About this job -



We are currently recruiting for our St Marks Road service in Chaddesden, Derby for genuinely caring, hands-on individuals to join our team of Senior Support Workers.



You'll lead the team to help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same. You will also be involved in the day-to-day maintenance of support plans, reviews, medication, finances and supervisions in addition to other responsibilities and duties.



Your benefits



Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:



Enhanced evening, weekend and overtime pay

Pay increases between roles

Employee discount app and funded Blue Light discount card

Enhanced family leave

Free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app

Paid training, inductions, DBS checks and qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance

Long service awards

Refer a friend bonuses





We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

