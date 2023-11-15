Director of Clinical Services - £ Market leading + Comprehensive package - Spire Liverpool Hospital, Liverpool, Merseyside.

We are seeking to a recruit a Director of Clinical Services to join the hospitals senior leadership team and 300 staff to provide outstanding clinical leadership across the hospital for all our patients.

Spire Healthcare is one of the UK's leading independent hospital groups and the largest in terms of revenue. From our 39 hospitals and eight clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, we provide diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care in areas including orthopaedics, gynaecology, cardiology, neurology, oncology and general surgery. We are the principal independent provider by volume of knee and hip operations in the United Kingdom and we also own and operate sports medicine, physiotherapy and rehabilitation brand, Perform. We work in partnership with c8,760 experienced consultants and our hospitals delivered tailored, personalised care to 926,500 inpatients and day case patients in 2022.

We are a trusted partner of the NHS and have received several awards for our work. 98% of our Patients are 'Likely' or 'Extremely Likely' to recommend Spire Healthcare. We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieved more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.

As Director of Clinical Services, you are offered the opportunity to build on the achievements of the current director, whilst making your mark on future proofing clinical leadership and care quality for all of our patients. Key aspects of this exciting and important role include:

Deputising for the Hospital Director

Promoting a patient focused, efficient, quality service for the continuing success of Spire Healthcare

Providing e clear focus on business results; maintaining the balance between quality healthcare delivery and sound financial performance

Leading and implementing the hospital's clinical strategy, supporting and contributing to the hospital's overall business strategy, consistent with corporate direction

Developing a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security

Forming strategies and policies for service improvement within an evolving corporate agenda

Setting and maintaining clinical practice standards within our Governance and Regulatory framework

Working in partnership with the Hospital Director and consultants to achieve Annual Operating Plan that delivers the hospital's clinical strategy

Acting as Caldicott Guardian in respect of confidentiality and data protection, safeguard and govern uses of patient information within the hospital

Acting as the Director of Infection Prevention and Control for the hospital (DIPC)

Ideally, offering proven experience of operating successfully in a similar role within the healthcare provider sector you are skilled and:

Competent across a range of clinical, management and leadership skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration and further education and development

Registered with an appropriate Health Professional Regulator (e.g NMC/HCPC/GPC)

Demonstrate substantial post registration, continual professional development in management and clinically related and relevant subjects

Spire Healthcare is committed to creating an environment that will attract, retain and motivate its people. We are an equal opportunities employer, committed to the health and well-being of all our colleagues and consultants. We firmly believe that it is our people that make the business successful and everyone should have the opportunity to work in a motivated team, free from discrimination on any grounds. We therefore, are keen to receive and review applications from all candidates of under-represented groups who feel they offer the requisite skills.

If you feel you could apply your experience to this exciting role and are motivated by the opportunity to positively impact patients' lives, then please contact:

Alishia Okereafor,

Contact Number: 07850735207