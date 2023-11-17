Registered Nurse - Outpatients | Outpatients | Band 5 | Wirral | Full Time

Spire Murrayfield, Wirral have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Outpatients Nurse to join their team on a Permanent basis.

Spire Murrayfield Hospital is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we are committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities

Run nurse led dressing and phlebotomy clinics and assist in pre-operative investigation

Carry out individualised nursing care and procedures to the highest standards complying with hospital policies and procedures at all times

Chaperone and assist Consultants during examination of the patient's and minor surgical procedures and assists in arranging investigations requested by Consultants

Carry out any other duties delegated by the OPD Manager / team leader for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department

Who we're looking for

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 2 year post-graduation experience with demonstrable experience in a similar role

Outpatient Services experience is desirable for this position

Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor on or 07850735207

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications