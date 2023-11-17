Complex care Assistant by TFS Healthcare

Complex Care Assistant

Regular day shifts available - £15-£17 per hour.

Are you a dedicated Complex Care Assistant, seeking a 1:1 role, providing quality care within a Service users own home?

Innovate Care Group provides support to adults and children with complex care needs within their own homes. We enable our clients to remain comfortable within their home environments, whilst being cared for by professional and highly trained Health care Workers and Registered Nurses. We pride ourselves on delivering care that truly meets the needs of the individual we support and provide a first-class service to the teams who support them.

Our Twin clients are 20 year old male and female siblings that live at home with their Mum and Dad. The ideal candidate for this role will have experience supporting service users with Severe Dystonia and Cerebral palsy, Bowel Management, Oxygen administration, peg feeding and medication administration, manual handling and personal care.

Shift Pattern:

Term Time- Alternate weekends



Fridays- 16:00- 20:00/21:00

21:00-08:00

Saturdays & Sundays - 10:00-20:00/21:00

21:00- 08:00

Non Term Time-



10:00-20:00/21:00

21:00-08:00

Requirements of a Complex Care Assistant

Competent in Complex Care

Happy to work on your own and well within a team environment,

Happy and keen to get involved in all activities such as swimming, walking the dogs and have an ability to think holistically about the care provided.

Hold a full and clean drivers licence with access to your own vehicle.

Excellent communication skills.

Understands the importance of safeguarding and person-centred care

A desirable Knowledge of working with Non verbal service users, dystonia and Cerebral palsy (Support and training can be offered on all elements of our service users care plans).

Benefits of working as a Complex Care Assistant for Innovate Care Group:

Joining a positive and growing health care provider that puts it employees first

Free DBS processing for all new starters

Weekly payroll

On-going paid training and continuous support

Innovate Care Group is an Equal Opportunities Employer and is committed to ensuring that all staff are motivated, skilled, and rewarded by their work. We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of individuals and require that employees share this commitment. All roles are subject to a number of checks including an enhanced DBS check.

If you fit the above description as a Complex care Assistant or wish to find out more information, please apply today.

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.