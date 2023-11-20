Supplies Coordinator | Harrogate Clinic | Full-Time | Permanent | Free Parking & Excellent Benefits | Competitive Salary



Spire is currently going through an exciting phase of their journey and are building a brand new clinic in Harrogate which is due to be open towards the end of the year. We are looking for driven candidates who are passionate about private healthcare to come along on this amazing journey with us. For the opening of the new clinic we are looking for a Porter to join the team.



Spire healthcare clinics are looking for a Supplies Coordinator r to provide the highest standards of personal service to patients and staff in all departments and to provide a highly efficient and courteous portering and distribution service throughout the hospital.



To work as multi-skilled member of the team providing high level, quality support to the hospital, covering any of the courier, portering, stock management and security duties. As a member of the Supplies & Facilities team, to partake in the department's on call rota



The responsibilities of this role will include:

- To collect and dispose of refuse, both domestic and clinical where full infection control training will be provided.

- Control of general, clinical, and cytotoxic waste; collection and disposal of waste (including clinical) in line with corporate and hospital policy.

- Responsible for the transport of all goods, equipment, and furniture; ensuring all are delivered to the correct location in a timely manner.

- Liaising with and collating samples for Pathology driver

- Carry out security checks throughout the shift, report any security problems to a member of the senior management team, and ensure the premises are secure before finishing shift.

- Report any maintenance requirements to the engineering services department

- Day to day management of stores and distributive activities

- Daily stock control and monthly / quarterly stock takes

- Order all stock and non-stock items for all departments to be delivered from the NDC, or appropriate approved external supplier in line with supply management processes and procedures and in a timely fashion to ensure delivery when required



Essential Experience

- Experience of delivering front line customer service and working in a similar environment

- Whilst no formal qualifications are required you must be able to communicate with other members of staff and patients clearly and your personal appearance must be of a high standard, expected in a professional healthcare environment.

- A clean driving licence.

Desirable Experience

- Track record of successful customer care in the healthcare sector

- Previous experience in a clinical environment

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance





Spire Healthcare is committed to creating an environment that will attract, retain and motivate its people. We are an equal opportunities employer, committed to the health and well-being of all our colleagues and consultants. We firmly believe that it is our people that make the business successful and everyone should have the opportunity to work in a motivated team, free from discrimination on any grounds. We therefore, are keen to receive and review applications from all candidates of under-represented groups who feel they offer the requisite skills.

