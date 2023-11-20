Senior Care Assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Senior Care Assistants Needed in Carterton

Ref: 30948

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a few Senior Care Assistants for my clients award-winning purpose built facility in Carterton.

Senior Care Assistant vacancy details:

Day Hourly Rate: £12.67 p/h

Night Hourly Rate: £14.32 p/h

Full time, permanent contract

8-8 AM or PM

Consistent Shift Patterns 3on/3off

Senior Care Assistant experience and skills:

You must have been a senior carer within a similar setting. (Nursing or Residential Home)

You must have an NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care.

You must be responsive and showing compassion to the individual needs of all.

You must have good time keeping and communication skills.

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

