Ward Clerk | Administration | Methley Park | Part time/Full time| Competitive Salary and Great Benefits
Spire Methley Park have a great opportunity for a Wards clerk to join the wards team. The role can be worked either over Part-time or full time Basis the shifts will be split throughout the week and can be working until 8pm, it will also include Saturday working 08:00-15:00
Please apply only if you can commit to the above.
Duties and responsibilities:
- To be multi skilled in the use of in-house computer applications providing flexibility within the role and possess the ability to investigate and resolve enquiries at a fast pace.
- To accurately maintain the departmental filing systems and carry out routine photocopying of required documentation
- Meet and greet patients, arrange appointments and respond to queries via phone / email
- To practice and maintain a high standard of confidentiality at all times and exercise absolute discretion in the use of all patient/consultant and staff information.
Who we're looking for
- Experience of working in an administrative role, preferably within the health care sector.
- Computer literate, with a comprehensive understanding of word and excel, and to be able to transfer data into charts with Excel and other programmes
- You will have the ability to work in a team or on your own initiative
- If you are proactive, are a good team player and have a great eye for detail then this is the role for you
Benefits:
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
Free Bupa wellness screening
Private medical insurance
Life assurance
Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications