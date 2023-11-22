Cardiology Healthcare /Admin Assistant| Leeds Hospital | Leeds | Full time | Competitive Salary plus great benefits



Spire Leeds have a created a new role within their Hospital and are currently looking to recruit a Cardiology Healthcare admin assistant the role would be split where it will be 3 days clinical and 2 days admin



Job Purpose

As our Cardiographer you will be expected to perform Resting ECGs and fit a number of different types of Cardiac monitoring equipment and it would be preferable if you were competent in performing Resting ECGs, although training will be provided. Your role will involve patient contact, including giving a brief explanation of any Investigation to be undertaken such as Basic Electrocardiography [tracing of heart rate and rhythm], in outpatient clinics, the fitting and removal of ambulatory ECG and blood pressure monitors and downloading data.

You will also assist in the Cardiac Department, stocking clinical areas, chaperoning patients, dealing with all clerical work pertaining to the above investigations, including accurate data input to IT systems & recording of work performed, cleaning and day to day maintenance of all equipment used and ensuring that all daily tasks are carried out to a high standard.



Accountabilities and Activities

*To ensure an exemplary level of customer service is upheld in the provision of service to patients, consultants, and the hospital team.

*To work as part of the Cardiology team and support colleagues within their day-to-day responsibilities.

*To be an effective communicator both written and verbally with all members of the hospital team.

*Undertake routine tasks related to individual's health and well-being.

*Assess the health and well-being needs of people whose needs are relatively stable and consistent.

*Establish and maintain communication with people on routine care matters.

*Monitor and maintain health and safety and security for self and others.

*Contribute to the implementation of services.

*Correctly assist Consultants and colleagues with pre and post-surgical care, including chaperoning and phlebotomy.

*Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.

*Assisting in maintaining agreed stock levels of consumable items

*Preparing and assisting with procedures including biopsies,

*Ensuring a clean and hygienic working environment

*Recognising equipment faults and reporting these immediately

*Undertaking basic maintenance of equipment

Qualifications and Training

Essential

- Demonstrate excellent customer service skills with a professional telephone manner and when dealing with customers directly.

- Maintain confidentiality on sensitive information for patients, staff, and other members of the clinical team.

- High Level working knowledge of Word, Outlook and Microsoft Office Software Packages

- A good general education and must include English, Maths at GCSE. A high level of competence with computers.

- Able to deal with queries both on the telephone and face to face.

Desirable



- Hospital working experience.

- Experience in the management of data and administrative functions

- Experience in an administrative or customer service role would be an advantage.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



