Registered Nurse - Outpatients (FTC)

Registered Nurse | Outpatients | Full Time | 12 months FTC | Leeds - LS8

Spire Leeds are now recruiting a highly motivated experienced Registered Nurse to join our outpatients department on a 12 months fixed term to cover maternity leave.

Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days per week

Duties and responsibilities:

Responsible for providing a range of support services to the Nurses and Consultants during procedures including:

Maintenance of quality care delivery

Liaising and networking with other departments across the hospital

Work as a part of a team assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Able to lead clinics

Ability to multi-task

Strong communication skills

Able to carry out wound dressings

Phlebotomy skills (desirable as training can be given)

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

