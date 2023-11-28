Pharmacy Technician | Wards | This role would ideally suit a Newly Qualified | Liverpool | Full Time |

Spire Liverpool have an exciting opportunity for a Pharmacy Technician to join their team on a permanent basis, working full time.

Spire Liverpool Hospital is a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients in the North West of England. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide an exemplary specialist technical service to support the pharmacy department and other areas of the hospital that stock medicines, working within own level of competence and in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and Spire Healthcare policies and procedures.

Contribute to the safe and effective use of medicines, ensuring cost efficiency.

Assist in delivering pharmaceutical care to meet patient's health and wellbeing needs.

Assist in assessing people's health and wellbeing within the context of their medicines.

Movement and management of medicines.

Establish and maintain communication with people about pharmacy activities and medicines.

Modify and structure data, information, computer records and stock management documents.

Develop own knowledge and skills and contribute to the development of others.

Contribute to the development and implementation of services

Monitor and maintain health and safety and security of self and others.

Contribute to quality improvement.

Promote people's equality, diversity and rights.

Who we're looking for:

A Pharmacy Technician who has the ability to work effectively as part of a team.

GPhC Registered

Community experience will be considered

Level 3 NVQ trained or equivalent

Good interpersonal, organisational and communication skills

Ability to pay attention to detail and produce and maintain accurate records

IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office.

Experience of administrative duties e.g. ordering, receiving, data checking, audits

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor on or 07850735207.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications