Pharmacy Technician | Washington | Part time (15 hours per week) hours between Monday to Friday with occasional Saturday work| £13.69 per hour

Spire Washington Hospital is recruiting for an experienced and capable Pharmacy Technician. This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within a hospital setting.

Spire Washington is a 35 in-patient bedded hospital with 10 consultation and 2 treatment rooms based just off junction 63 of the A1 with great commuter links. Our hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres covering specialities including Orthopaedics and Gynaecology and a full Diagnostic suite.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Contribute to the safe and effective use of medicines, ensuring cost efficiency.

- Assist in assessing people's health and well-being within the context of their medicines.

- Movement and management of medicines.

Modify and structure data, information, computer records and stock management documents.

Who we're looking for:

- Be GPHC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions.

- Previous hospital experience would be desirable.

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care & strong communication.

- A willingness to learn and develop.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park.

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications