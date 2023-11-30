Registered Nurse - Pre-Assessment

Pre-Assessment Nurse | 6 Month FTC | Dunedin | Reading | Part Time Hours | Salary depending on experience

Spire Dunedin Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Pre-Assessment Nurse to join our dynamic and experienced team on a 6 month FTC. Spire Dunedin have a number of specialities including Orthopaedics, Endoscopy, General and ENT.

For over a century, Spire Dunedin Hospital has played a part in Reading's history as a first-class medical facility serving its community. We offer fast access to the region's leading consultants, providing you with personalised treatments and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

- Undertake electronic pre-operative assessment of patients

- Identify and escalate patients of concern against the hospital's admission criteria to senior nursing staff

- Ability to undertake a full patient health assessment and triage their pre-operative assessment requirements

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and well being needs.

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

- Learn and use our Pre-Assessment software EPOA

- Promote best practice in health and safety

Who we're looking for

- You will be a registered nurse with valid NMC registration with no restrictions on practice

- You will have excellent communication skills, along with being organised and able to manage own workload once appropriate training is completed

- You must have at least 1 year of Pre-Op experience in a hospital environment

- Excellent team working skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o' or 07885708488.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications