Senior Radiographer | Imaging | Part Time up to 30hrs | Permanent | Methley - LS26

Spire Methley Park are looking for an experienced Senior Radiographer on a part time basis between 15 - 30hrs per week to support our Imaging Department.

Applications are invited from an enthusiastic and motivated Radiographer ideally with 2 years post graduate experience. The ideal candidate will be able to provide a professional, customer-focused service, with a commitment to the provision of high quality imaging. At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues. We are all about the right person in the right role, nurturing talent in a supportive setting, where teamwork and job satisfaction means everything.

Spire Methley Park Hospital situated in Methley in South Leeds, has recently completed a 7.6 million refurbishment, which included a new theatre equipped with cutting-edge technology enabling us to carry out complex surgery across a variety of clinical specialties. At Spire Methley Park Hospital caring for our patients is at the heart of what we do. We provide expert medical care in our modern, well-equipped hospital for all of our patients.

Duties and responsibilities

You will be an integral part of our Radiology team, working closely with patients, radiologists, consultants and staff in all departments at Spire Methley Park Hospital.

You will be capable of and committed to delivering high quality imaging.

You will take responsibility for service provision to standardised procedures, and promote best practice at all times

You will be part of a supportive team who take pride in delivering excellent care.

Assess and justify referrals in accordance with radiation regulations, individual clinical indications and locally agreed protocols.

Participate in the local Quality Assurance regime and assist with departmental audits

Provide cover and support for other colleagues

Undertake system tasks to ensure effective utilisation of radiology resources and service.

Who we're looking for

A Diploma or Degree in Radiography and is registered with the HCPC.

Experience of providing image guidance in theatre in addition to general X-ray imaging

A willingness to participate in a flexible rota for evening and weekend duties plus on-call from home

Strong communication skills and a good standard of IT skills.

A caring nature with the ability to see each patient as an individual, and to carry out the role with understanding and empathy.

A positive and flexible attitude

2 Years Post Graduation experience is essential.

A relevant, UK recognised postgraduate award or certificate of competence in Mammography is desirable but not essential.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications