Senior Theatre Practitioner - Scrub (RGN/ODP) by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is seeking a full-time Senior Theatre Practitioner - Scrub (RGN/ODP) to join a passionate and welcoming team in South West London. This Senior Theatre Practitioner role comes with a salary of up to £44,000 and a wide range of excellent benefits.



This is a full-time role working 37.5 hours (4 or 5 days per week) across Monday - Sunday. Part-time hours will be considered for the right individual (minimum of 30 hours over 3 days). The hospital listens to their theatre teams and meets these desires in abundance! They empower and develop their theatre teams, and as such you can expect to become an expert and make decisions that improve patient care.



Your primary role as Senior Theatre Practitioner will be providing an effective and efficient service whilst ensuring optimum patient care. You will play an essential role in the day to day running of the department, making decisions relating to patient care and assisting Consultants and Surgeons.



The post requires good communication skills and a desire to achieve the best outcomes. You must have an active NMC or HCPC registration and have a proven track record of working within Scrub to apply for this Senior Theatre Practitioner position.



As a vital member of this talented and busy team, you will have access to a host of benefits, including:



- 33 days holiday

- Pension

- Private Healthcare & Life Assurance

- Training & Development and much more





If this Senior Theatre Practitioner - Scrub (RGN/ODP) job in South West London sounds like the right fit for you, please apply with Stroud Resourcing today.