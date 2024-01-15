Healthcare Assistant - Bank

Bank HCA | Healthcare Assistant | Surgical Ward | Flexible | Bank | Yale, Wrexham

Spire Yale based in Wrexham, North Wales is recruiting a Bank Healthcare Assistant (HCA) to join the team in their warm, friendly and supportive team. This would cover flexible shifts anytime from Monday to Sunday.

Spire Yale Hospital is one of North Wales' leading private hospitals and we take pride in delivering high-quality care. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Spire Yale Hospital is located in Wrexham and has additional consulting rooms on the North Wales coast at Abergele. Wrexham is only 12 miles from Chester and 30-50 minutes from Liverpool and Manchester. There are direct train links to London with a journey time of just over 2 hours. The Snowdonia National Park and the North Wales Coast are on our doorstep! We take pride in delivering high-quality care to patients across North Wales and the Borders.

Duties and responsibilities:

Based on our wards you will be responsible for providing a caring support service to our patients. You will be providing basic nursing care in conjunction with our qualified nurses which will include observations, ECG's, Phlebotomy and manual handling.

Who we're looking for:

Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

NVQ Level 2/3 is desirable but not essential

Experience in the following: taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

Proven ability to work effectively in a team environment and independently as required

Demonstrated customer service skills

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor on

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications