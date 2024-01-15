Registered Nurse - Outpatients

Outpatient Department | Staff Nurse | Band 5/6 - equivalent salary | full time - 37.5 hours per week | Dunedin, Reading | Access to training and development opportunities after qualifying period



Due to an expansion in our services, Spire Dunedin Hospital is recruiting for a permanent full time Nurse in our outpatient department. The successful applicant will provide high quality evidence-based nursing care in clinic settings to facilitate smooth and efficient outpatient clinics.



For over a century, Spire Dunedin Hospital has played a part in Reading's history as a first-class medical facility serving its community. We offer fast access to the region's leading consultants, providing you with personalised treatments and aftercare.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Run nurse led dressing and phlebotomy clinics and assist in pre-operative investigations

- Carry out any other duties delegated by the OPD Manager / team leader for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department

- Chaperone and assist Consultants during examination of the patient's and minor surgical procedures and assists in arranging investigations requested by Consultants

- Complete Outpatient documentation to a high standard

- Carry out individualised nursing care and procedures to the highest standards complying with hospital policies and procedures at all times

- Maintain and provide patients with relevant and accessible written information regarding their procedures / treatments



Who we're looking for:



- Current NMC registration with no restriction on practise

- Competence across a range of nursing skills

- Experience of working in teams with minimum supervision



It would be advantageous to :



- Have experience of working in outpatient or a surgical environment

- Be ECG and Phlebotomy trained



Benefits



We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Penny Lawless on





Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications