Bank Physiotherapist

Duties and responsibilities

- To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the outpatient department

- Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks

- Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

- Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent

- At least 3 years' post graduate clinical MSK experience

- Experience of assessing, diagnosing and treating a range of patients/cases

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: 10/02/2024 - If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.