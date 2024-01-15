Bank Physiotherapist Assistant

Bank Physiotherapy Assistant | Physiotherapy| Band 2 Equivalent | BANK | Excellent Benefits | South Bank

Spire South Bank Hospital is looking for a Bank Physiotherapy Assistant to join their Physiotherapy team on a BANK basis.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Provide assistance to Physiotherapists and wider team

- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

- Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

- Assist in maintaining and developing services.



Who we're looking for:

- Previous experience within a Healthcare environment.

- Able to reassure patients in varying situations and encourage them to undertake their exercise programmes.

- Motivated and enthusiastic.

- Good communication skills.

- Good team player.

- Attention to detail, ensuring accurate recording of data.

- Able to assess patient's comfort, and adapt behaviour in line with this assessment.

- Strong communication skills

- Computer literate

- Efficient with workload

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or call 07516 506185



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications