Patient Experience Lead | Clinical Governance | Spire Clare Park | Farnham | Part Time | Competitive salary

Spire Clare Park is looking for a Patient Experience Lead to join their team on a permanent, part time basis. The successful candidate will work as part of our committed Clinical Governance Team ensuring that there is a focus on the delivery of person centre approach.

Spire Clare Park is an elective hospital situated in Farnham that has recently been rated as good by the CQC. We offer a range of surgical specialties, which includes: Orthopaedics, General Surgery, Cosmetics, Urology, Dermatology and ENT.

Duties and Responsibilities:

- To lead and drive improvements to the patient experience utilising all information available within Spire. Monitor any changes made and ensure initiatives are trialled, reviewed and embedded.

- The post holder must demonstrate excellent communication and interpersonal skills with ability to influence change. Must also be able to interrogate data and turn into meaningful actions to deliver positive change.

- The post holder is responsible for ensuring that there is a focus on the delivery of person centre approach to the resolution of concerns and enquiries from patients and carers, promoting patient involvement and using all patient and carer/ family feedback to improve practice, processes and experience.

- The post holder needs to be proactive in dealing with issues without instruction as appropriate, be a self-starter and be able to chair and inspire the Patient Experience Group (PEG).

Who we're looking for:

- Experience in a healthcare setting would be desirable but not essential

- Experience in customer facing/service position

- Confident in your approach to sometimes challenging situations

- Passionate about making positive improvements

- IT literate

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications