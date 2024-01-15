MRI / CT Radiographer| Imaging | Band 6 - dependant on experience | Sutton Coldfield | Full Time

Spire Little Aston is looking for a dynamic and experienced MRI/CT Radiographer to join their team. In this role you will be expected to provide quality care and imaging to a varied patient caseload. For this particular role, we require current MRI/CT experience and are looking for a candidate who can commit to 37.5 hours per week

Spire Little Aston is one of the only private hospitals in the region that provide cardiac imaging, so this is a great opportunity to gain some experience in this field.

Spire Little Aston Hospital is a leading private hospital in the Midlands, offering comprehensive hospital care to patients from Birmingham and the surrounding areas of the West Midlands and Staffordshire. The hospital has an exceptional reputation within a variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Sports & Exercise Medicine, Cosmetics, Ophthalmic, Gynaecology, General Surgery & Physiotherapy.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will be joining this high performing team of experienced radiographers

Delivering quality mammography scans as part of the breast clinic

You will be expected to assist with ultrasounds and biopsies and will have the opportunity to undertake imaging in theatre

Chaperoning for Ultrasound Procedures

Providing excellent one to one interaction with patients

Who we're looking for:

You must hold a valid HCPC registration with no restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 2 years post-graduation experience in diagnostic Radiography or equivalent

Experience of working in the NHS or similar environment would is desired

A post graduate degree in Radiography is desirable

MRI/CT experience is essential

Ability to undertake plain film X-Ray and go into Theatre

Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or 07516 506185

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications