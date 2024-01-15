Bank Phlebotomist | Pre-Assessment | Spire Thames Valley | Flexible working | Slough

Spire Thames Valley are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated Phlebotomist to join our bank. You will work within our Pre-Assessment department alongside a hardworking and dedicated team where every day is different.

Spire Thames Valley is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Duties and responsibilities:

- To take venous bloods safely from patients on the wards and outpatient departments

- To make sure samples are ready for collection on time.

- To work within a team and also lone working,

- You will be working with a computer using SAP, WINPATH and Cyber lab system that is to be collected and collated.

Who we're looking for:

- Phlebotomy skills

- Basic computer skills

- Ability to learn new skills

- Good time management

- Good interpersonal and communication skills

- Able to prioritise the demands of changing workload

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave

- Free Car Parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on Rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications