Orthopaedic Upper Limb Lead

Upper Limb Orthopaedic Scrub Lead Practitioner | Band 7 | Theatres | Solihull | Competitive salary dependant on experience | Full Time
Spire Parkway Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Upper Limb Scrub Lead Practitioner to join our busy theatre department.
The successful candidate will be experienced in upper limb surgery.
Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."
Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.
Duties and responsibilities:
- You will be required to provide exemplary patient care carrying out Scrub Practitioner duties in a busy theatre setting.
- Supporting in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload
- Promoting best practice and contributing towards quality improvements
- Developing and Training of new and existing staff in upper limb surgery
- Ordering of loan kit required for procedures
- Monitoring consignment stock levels
Who we're looking for:
- You must be a qualified Nurse or ODP with experience in upper limb surgery
- You hold a valid NMC or HCPC pin with no conditions or restrictions
- Current or Previous experience as Band 6 in upper limb surgery
- Previous experience in ordering of loan kits, monitoring stock developing teaching programme for existing staff, student ODP's and new starters
- Be able to build and hold relationships with consultants
- Excellent communication skills
- Additional skills in anaesthetics, recovery and other surgical specialities
Working Hours: Variable
Contract Type: Full time
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber,
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.