Orthopaedic Upper Limb Lead

Upper Limb Orthopaedic Scrub Lead Practitioner | Band 7 | Theatres | Solihull | Competitive salary dependant on experience | Full Time

Spire Parkway Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Upper Limb Scrub Lead Practitioner to join our busy theatre department.

The successful candidate will be experienced in upper limb surgery.

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."



Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will be required to provide exemplary patient care carrying out Scrub Practitioner duties in a busy theatre setting.

Supporting in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

Promoting best practice and contributing towards quality improvements

Developing and Training of new and existing staff in upper limb surgery

Ordering of loan kit required for procedures

Monitoring consignment stock levels

Who we're looking for:

You must be a qualified Nurse or ODP with experience in upper limb surgery

You hold a valid NMC or HCPC pin with no conditions or restrictions

Current or Previous experience as Band 6 in upper limb surgery

Previous experience in ordering of loan kits, monitoring stock developing teaching programme for existing staff, student ODP's and new starters

Be able to build and hold relationships with consultants

Excellent communication skills

Additional skills in anaesthetics, recovery and other surgical specialities

Working Hours: Variable

Contract Type: Full time

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber,

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.





