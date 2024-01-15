Spire Cambridge Lea is looking to recruit a Clinical Theatre Coordinator t o ensure that the theatre department is working safely on a day to day basis, providing guidance and support to the teams.



Duties and responsibilities

1. Hold the safety huddle every morning at 7 45am2. Ensuring equipment for the day is available

3. Ensuring prosthesis for the day is available

4. Ensuring SSD do not have any issues with the processing of sets or instruments

5. Confirm staffing is present for each theatre



- Cover any on the day sickness and communicate with theatre administration to commence paperwork

- Ensure each theatre is safely staffed with the required skills necessary

- Ensure all lists start on time (AM and PM)

- Ensure any list changes are completed and communicated to recovery, wards, radiographers and SSD

- Plan for any ongoing sickness for the rest of the week

- Ensure all daily checks are being completed in the anaesthetic rooms, Theatre and recovery

- Ensure CD registers are completed as per policy

- Ensure that the CD keys are being signed in and out of the key safe

- Ensure all staff are relieved for Lunch (shifts above 7.5 hours)

- Ensure all sets and consumables are ready for the following day for each theatre

- Review staff allocation for the following day/s

- Check that all theatres are expected to finish in a timely manner and plan for any unavoidable overruns.

- Dealing with theatre session requests from consultants and medical secretaries

- Escalation of any issues to the appropriate person ie. Theatre Manager, Matron. Duty Manager)

- Attend the daily ward huddle at 9:15 to share information with key departments and ensure smooth hospital-wide operations for the day.

- Ensure that the working environment is as safe as possible and complies with organisational, professional and legal requirements and guidelines.

- Take appropriate action when problems arise.



Who we're looking for

- RN registration/or Registered Operating Department Practitioner

- Advanced clinical knowledge e.g. Surgical First Assistant Training, Post Graduate Certificate

- Experience of training and supporting team members from different disciplines/specialties

- Well organised



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarena Phillips on

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications