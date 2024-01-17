Nursing Associate - Wards | Band 4 equivalent | Spire Little Aston| Sutton Coldfield | Full Time

Due to expansion in our services, Spire Little Aston Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Nursing Associate in the Ward department to work closely with healthcare support workers and registered nurses to deliver care for patients. The successful applicant will work in a team that provides high quality evidence-based nursing care in a ward-based setting. Varied shifts available for full time hours.

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.

Duties and responsibilities:

Assisting the team on the surgical ward in the provision of exemplary patient care

Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

Perform clinical observations like monitoring blood pressure, glucose levels, pulse, temperature, and respiratory activity and recording them

To work as part of the multidisciplinary team.

Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

Discussing and sharing information with registered nurses on a patients' condition, behaviour, activity and responses

Ensure confidentiality of individuals' information and their safety and dignity

Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

Who we're looking for:

NMC Pin required with no restrictions or conditions

Current experience of working as a Nurse Associate or Senior Healthcare Assistant in a hospital environment

Experience in : ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

Good team work ethic

Enthusiastic and energetic professional

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or 07516 506185

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications