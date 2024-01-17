Senior Biomedical Scientist- Training & Education (Histology) | Band 7 depending on experience plus enhancements | Manchester | Full Time | Outstanding CQC rating

Spire Manchester are now recruiting a Senior Biomedical Scientist- Training & Education in our histology department

Spire Manchester Hospital is a £65m state-of-the-art healthcare facility offering you the opportunity to work across a wide variety of specialisms. You will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and progressive environment. The Manchester team currently consists of over 800 colleagues and we are rapidly expanding as we increase the scope of services we provide across our experienced and dynamic teams.



The role will be to assist in the organisation, management and development of services within a specialised area of the pathology service, or across a range of services provided by the laboratory at Hub Hospital and support the provision of pathology services for spoke site Hospitals



Duties and responsibilities

- To liaise with the Laboratory Consultant and the Pathology Manager, to ensure the provision of the high quality service in an efficient and cost effective manner

- To liaise with the National Pathology Speciality - Training and Education regarding member of the local team who are undertaking pathology related educational training

- Develop practice including investigation and reporting, within your areas of specialist expertise.

- Analyse, interpret and report information and knowledge related to ideas and concepts.

- Develop and evaluate the movement of laboratory specimens and blood.

- Assist with research and development.

- Develop practice in the application of technology for measuring and monitoring pathology investigations, within your specialist area of expertise..

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

- Promotes best practice in health and safety and security.

- Assist in maintaining and developing services.

- Deliver quality improvement with the department senior team.

- Support and enable equality, diversity and rights.

- Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.

- Support Pathology Manager with training and development of pathology staff

- Liaise with the National Pathology Specialists for Training and Education





Who we're looking for

- Degree qualified, HNC Medical Laboratory Sciences or equivalent which would allow individual to be eligible for Associate Membership of the Institute of Biomedical Sciences.

- Biomedical Scientist with the Health & Care Professions Council.

- Experience in a scientific laboratory.

- Experience of independent sector is desirable

- Experience of working in partnership with consultants and participating in creating innovative solution for new pathology services.



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

