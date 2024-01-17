Registered Nurse - Pre-operative Assessment

Pre-Operative Assessment Nurse | Full time, Monday - Friday | Up to £32,175 dependent on experience | Tollerton, South Nottingham

Spire Nottingham has an exciting opportunity for a registered nurse to join their growing and fast-paced pre-operative assessment team. We are continuing to grow, and have recently opened a new 5 bedded critical care unit.

We offer you the opportunity to develop your skills with funded courses including the Pre-Operative Association Course, AIMS, ILS, PILS and ALS. As well as opportunities to progress in your career by rotating across different departments within the hospital and across other Spire Healthcare Hospitals.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete. Our state of the art, purpose built hospital located in Tollerton, has 42 private ensuite rooms, 4 theatres including a hybrid theatre, a 5 bed Critical Care Unit, a minor ops suite in Outpatients, 11 day case beds, endoscopy suite, on-site MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound and mammography, physiotherapy, pharmacy and 300 free car parking spaces.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Working in a fast paced nurse led pre assessment service alongside two lead anaesthetists.

- Assessing pre-operative patients and ensuring patients are optimised for surgery including dealing with blood results and ECGs.

- Responsible for providing exemplary care for patients visiting the hospital for surgery.

- Carrying out Electronic Pre-Operative Assessments. Full training will be given.

- Working as part of a wider MDT team including surgeons, anaesthetists and consultants.

Who we're looking for:

- You must be a qualified nurse with experience in a similar acute or surgical setting

- Previous Pre-Assessment experience would be advantageous, but is not essential.

- You must hold a valid NMC pin with no conditions or restrictions

- You must have excellent communication skills and be keen to develop your patient assessment, decision-making and clinical skills.

- You will be computer literate and confident in your ability to assess over the phone.

- Pre-Assessment qualification would be an advantage, but is not essential.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 077252 08712 or

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications