Consultant Account Secretary

Consultant Billings Administrator | Competitive | Spire Elland | Part Time | 15 hours per week
Spire Elland Hospital is currently looking to recruit for a Consultant Billings Administrator on a Part Time and permanent basis.
This is a fantastic opportunity to join a dynamic team who has requirements for someone to join us for 5 days per week, covering office Hours between Monday to Friday. Annual Leave and sickness cover will be required.
Please apply only if you can commit to this.
Duties and responsibilities:
- The nature of the role is to maintain an efficient and professional consultant billing service to consultants requesting this service, ensuring you are projecting a high level of customer service at all time
- Managing and updating the consultants accounting spreadsheet/software. Issuing invoice
- To resolve payment and invoice queries from patients, consultants, insurers and third parties and process payments as necessary as well as practicing and maintaining a high standard of confidentiality at all times
- Processing payments and following up on outstanding amounts with both insurers and patients to ensure that all charges issued, are settled within a timely manner
- The candidate must be multi skilled in the use of in-house computer applications providing flexibility within the role and possess the ability to investigate and resolve queries
Who we are looking for:
- Excellent communicator and have good computer literacy particularly in Microsoft excel
- Candidates must have the ability to work both as part of a team and on their own initiative with a flexible attitude towards working the hours required to meet the needs of the business.
- The post holder will be highly organised, accurate, have great attention to detail and work effectively meeting tight deadlines.
- Experience within a similar role would be an advantage.
- DGL/Practice Manager experience would be desirable.
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For us, it is more than just treating patients; it is about looking after people.