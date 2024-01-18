Bank Accounts Assistant

Bank Administrative Assistant | Finance/Accounts/Administration/Admin | Hourly pay | Bristol | Bank

As an Accounts Administration Assistant you will be responsible to maintain an efficient and professional business administration service for the hospital and consultants, ensuring you are projecting a high level of customer service at all times.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Data entry relating to patient charging

- Process and collect payments from our customers

- Process supplier invoices

- Investigating patient, consultant, medical secretary queries

- Running daily exception reports

Who we're looking for :

- System literacy is essential; MS Office and SAP is desirable, however not essential for the right candidate.

- Excellent communicator.

- Must be accurate and have a strong desire for attention to detail.

- Experience within an Administration role is essential.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications