Senior Registered Nurse - Eye Centre

Senior Registered Nurse | Ophthalmology | Top Band 5 Equivalent | Birmingham | Full Time

Spire Little Aston in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham are looking for a Senior registered nurse with an interest in Ophthalmology to join their team on a full time basis.

Working in a nurse-led clinic you will be supporting your team to deliver exemplary planned care for our patients whilst being fully supported to develop your own career, supported by our award winning CPD and encouraging team. Training is offered for this position and we are interviewing immediately.



Spire Little Aston Hospital is a leading private hospital in the Midlands, offering comprehensive hospital care to patients from Birmingham and the surrounding areas of the West Midlands and Staffordshire. The hospital has an exceptional reputation within a variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Sports & Exercise Medicine, Cosmetics, Ophthalmic, Gynaecology, General Surgery & Physiotherapy.



Duties and responsibilities

Working within a highly supportive team you will provide care to patients with all types of conditions in Ophthalmology. You will be provided with full training in this and will treat your own caseload of patients and make your own decisions as part of a wider team. You will also work alongside the consultants at the hospital providing exemplary care.

You will be working as part of a small, specialist ophthalmic team to provide exemplary planned care for our ophthalmic patients undertaking both clinics and surgeries for a wide variety of conditions.

- Leading by example as the senior nurse on shift

- Offering support to your team

- Assisting in the management and organisation of care provision

- You will be promoting best practise and contributing towards quality improvement



Who we're looking for

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Ideally have experience in Ophthalmology of at least 1-2 years

- Willing to work collaboratively and supportively

- You will have excellent communication, organisation and provide the best quality of patient care.

- The ability to plan and prioritise

- Competent in diagnostic equipment

- Concern for standards and patient safety

- Full training is available



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 100 retailers

- Annual Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber at or 07516 506185





Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.