Imaging/Radiology Manager

Radiology Manager | Imaging Department | Spire Parkway | Permanent | Full Time | Solihull



Spire Parkway are now recruiting an experienced Radiology Manager to lead the team in the Imaging Department.

This is an exciting opportunity for someone with previous leadership experience to take the next step in their career. The Radiology Department is a forward thinking and friendly team specialising in; General X-ray, Theatres, Mammography, Ultrasound, MRI, CT and Fluoroscopy.



Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."



Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.

Spire Healthcare was announced as winner of the 'Best Workplace for Learning and Development - Over 1,500 Nursing Staff category' at the Nursing Times Workforce Summit & Awards 2021. The award recognised the introduction of a whole range of learning and development initiatives for clinical and non-clinical colleagues, including Spire's new nurse apprenticeship programme.



Duties and responsibilities



* Work as the Head of Department reporting into the Director of Clinical Services

* Be responsible for championing, leading and inspiring the radiology team

* Plan, allocate, assess and provide feedback to team members

* Maintain and support the effective use of physical and financial resources

* Implement and monitor working processes and policies

* Delegation of tasks to team members appropriately

* Management of Radiology team to ensure accurate staffing in order to meet patient needs

* Develops a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security

* Lead on the implementation of IRMER regulations within the hospital

* Enable people to exercise their rights and promote their equality and diversity

* Manage the relationships with the Consultant Radiologists

* Be responsible for all clinical governance and audit in the department



Who we're looking for



* BSc Diagnostic Radiography or equivalent

* HCPC Registered

* Significant post qualification experience as a Senior Radiographer/ Team Leader

* Experience of leading teams to success in the areas listed above

* The ability to think analytically and problem solve where needed

* Experience in RIS/PACS and IEP systems management

* Evidence of CPD throughout your career

* Have strong knowledge of IRMER legislation

* Sound written and verbal communication skills and excellent organisation skills

* Proven ability to work effectively in a team environment and independently as required

* Passion to deliver high quality diagnostic services



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on 07516 506185 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications